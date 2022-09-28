Girls Aloud band members to reunite to honour late Sarah Harding

The former stars of Girls Aloud are set to reunite once more!

Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts are hosting a fundraising gala next weekend, in honour of their late bandmate, Sarah Harding.

Sarah tragically passed away from breast cancer in September 2021, at the age of 39. Since her death, the former members of Girls Aloud have been raising as much awareness as possible, including reuniting in July of this year to take part in a charity fun run, titled Race For Life For Sarah.

However, Kimberley Walsh was unable to attend the charity race at the time, and so this upcoming gala will be the first time that all four bandmates will be reunited in public to remember their dear friend.

The Primrose Ball is due to be held next Saturday, October 8, at The Londonder Hotel in central London. One of Sarah’s final requests was that a fundraising gala be held in her memory.

The title of the ball is a tribute to one of Sarah’s most iconic lyrics from her time in Girls Aloud – “Here I am, walking Primrose” from the band’s hit song The Promise.

The aim of The Primrose Ball is to raise as much money as possible for two charities – Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK. The money will be divided out by the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal, which was set up to fund research to help young women with no family history of breast cancer, to quickly assess if they are likely to be diagnosed with the disease.

The Girls Aloud stars are due to host the event, alongside presenter Fearne Cotton and broadcaster Johnny Gould.

There is also an incredible lineup of musical guests involved, including the Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and Years & Years’ Olly Alexander.

"Our hope is to raise a huge amount of money that will hopefully prevent other people finding themselves in the same terrifying situation Sarah found herself in,” the Girls Aloud bandmates said in a statement.