Giovanni Pernice addresses claims he has ‘left the UK’ after Strictly

Giovanni Pernice has spoken out for the first time since missing the first Strictly Come Dancing live show of the new series.

The professional dancer initially joined the hit BBC show in 2015, and went on to win the glitterball trophy in 2021 with EastEnders alum Rose Ayling-Ellis.

However, in June, the BBC confirmed that Giovanni would not be taking part in this year’s Strictly series, following allegations of misconduct by Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington.

Giovanni has since announced that he has joined the Italian version of Strictly, titled Ballando Con le Stelle, and has been partnered with TV star Bianca Guaccero.

Now, ahead of the launch of his new role, Giovanni has addressed comments about his absence on Strictly during Saturday night’s first live show.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 34-year-old opened up about his new venture in his native Italy.

“Just a quick update with life in Rome. This week is the week of the first live show, which is very exciting. Bianca is doing very, very well,” he praised, before going on to highlight fans’ disappointment surrounding his Strictly absence.

“I did read all of your messages at the weekend and I’m very grateful for all of you. It’s going very well here,” he admitted.

“I received a lot of messages as well, saying, ‘Giovanni, why did you leave the UK?’ I haven’t left the UK at all. In actual fact, I’m back on Sunday for the dance class and obviously, dance class in October, November and December as well, and then back on tour in January until July,” Giovanni went on to confirm.

Following his life update, many of Giovanni’s 1.1M followers have been taking to his comments section to send their well-wishes.

“Strictly is not the same without you! All the best in Rome,” one fan replied.

“We miss you in the UK, go smash it you deserve it! Look forward to your next dance class x,” another responded.

“Missed you so much on Saturday…it will never be the same without you, but so pleased it is going well in Rome,” a third fan added.

The BBC have yet to release any conclusions from their investigation into allegations surrounding Giovanni’s behaviour on Strictly.