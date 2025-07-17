Giovanna Fletcher shares tribute for husband Tom Fletcher’s 40th birthday

The Fletchers are celebrating!

Today (July 17), McFly singer Tom Fletcher is marking his 40th birthday.

In honour of the milestone occasion, Tom’s wife, former I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher, has chosen to share a heartfelt tribute to him.

Earlier today, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to post a video montage of photos and videos from throughout their life together so far.

The clips showcase the happy couple enjoying date nights together, as well as moments with their three little ones – sons Buzz (11), Buddy (9) and Max (6).

“Happy 40th birthday to our favourite person @tomfletcher!” Giovanna gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“You can be the silliest and most ridiculous, but also the most hardworking, talented and inspiring. It’s incredible to see all you have achieved in the last 4 decades, and I know there’s still so much more to come,” the podcaster continued.

“Keep dancing, laughing and being YOU. Love you endlessly! Xxx,” Giovanna added.

Following her beautiful tribute, many fans of the Fletcher family have since been expressing their own birthday wishes to Tom.

“Gorgeous video!! Happy 40th Tom,” one follower commented.

“This is lovely! Happy birthday Tom xx,” another replied.

“Fabulous memories in those photos, and many more to make – Happy 40th birthday!” a third fan added.

Giovanna and Tom first met when they were just 13 years of age, when they were both pupils at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London. The pair eventually tied the knot in 2012.

However, in an interview with OK! in October 2022, Tom admitted that his romance with Giovanna did not get off to the best start.

“I asked her out on the day we met. She said yes but I dumped her two days later,” he confessed.

“Then I spent years grovelling, trying to get her to go back out with me – which thankfully worked!” Tom exclaimed further.