Giovanna Fletcher shares insight into husband Tom’s tour with McFly

Giovanna Fletcher has shared an insight into the past week with her husband Tom while he’s been on tour with McFly.

Giovanna and Tom share three children together- eight-year-old Buzz, seven-year-old Buddy and five-year-old Max.

While their little ones have been on half-term break after Halloween, Giovanna revealed they joined their dad on tour as he performed alongside Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at McFly’s tour and how her and Tom’s children got on while on the road, Giovanna posted footage from the week to social media.

The 38-year-old shared the video, which is set to McFly’s song Forever's Not Enough, to her 2M Instagram followers.

The clips show McFly on stage in front of floods of fans, a look at the backstage areas of many concerts as well as soundchecks, family days out in between shows, and her sons playing guitars and drums just like their dad.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here winner captioned the post, “Half term has been eventful with the kids being able to join @tomfletcher and the @mcflymusic guys on a little stretch of the tour”.

“They were very excited by the tour bus, very excited by the stage and the instruments and very excited to bounce around together”.

Fletcher went on to say, “Of course there were meltdowns along the way, but I could also see core memories being made and little minds inspired”.

“Thankfully they have a few days to regain some sleep before they go back to school on Monday… until then I’m expecting every drum to be banged, every guitar to be strum and every amp to be turned up to 11”.

Many fans of Giovanna’s and McFly’s headed to the comments to share their thoughts on how wonderful it was for Buzz, Buddy and Max to go on tour with their dad.

One fan wrote, “This is just gorgeous!! Who thought all them years ago we would be watching McFly kids rocking just as hard as their dads!!”.

“I watched in awe at what a wonderful mommy you are. Your boys are a credit to you both. Seeing how proud you and the boys were of their daddy on that stage was food for the soul. You should be immensely proud of the boys as they should be of you. In all honesty I was rather excited you were there”, penned another fan.

A third added, “What an absolute amazing moment for this kids .. a life long memory in the making .. so special”.