Giovanna Fletcher posts inspiring snaps from Sahara charity trek

Author Giovanna Fletcher took part in a trek of the Sahara Desert in aid of raising funds for the breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel.

Giovanna and more than 100 others completed the trek over five days in the blazing heat all in aid of charity. Together they managed to raise over £1M for breast cancer awareness and research.

Some of the famous faces that joined the mum-of-three on the 100km trail include Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison, The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks and Kelsey Parker, wife of the late Tom Parker from The Wanted.

Giovanna has shared some inspiring snaps from their time in the desert now that she has returned home and reflected on their time together after completing such a difficult task.

She wrote, “Challenges, experiences and curveballs that alter the way we think and feel. But, here we stand in our vulnerability and truth. Side by side. Together”.

“These treks have my name attached to them, but they’re all about the trekkers. It’s all them, and I’ll forever be in awe of each and every one of them”.

The 37-year-old continued, “It’s never been an endurance test with a desire to be the fastest. The beauty is in the journey, the endless support for each other, and in the friendships that are formed along the way. The magic is in the unity. Barriers fall. Hearts open”.

Many fans and supporters of the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast host headed to the comments to share their thoughts on the incredible achievement of Giovanna and everyone who took part in the trek.

“Sounds like another magical and profound trek. Well done to everyone single person – not only on completing the trek and raising a phenomenal amount of money for @coppafeelpeople but also making life long friendships”, wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Wow, what a montage. Goosebump moment”, while another added, “This is truly amazing, gives me so much hope and determination”.