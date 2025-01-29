Giovanna Fletcher discusses being ‘lucky’ while marking birthday

Giovanna Fletcher has been opening up about her feelings as she reaches a milestone birthday.

The former winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is turning 40 years old and revealed she’s been reflecting on her life as she enters a new decade.

Taking to social media, Giovanna shared what she hopes her forties will bring, while discussing stepping out of her comfort zone and being true to herself.

The author posted a snap of herself as a young girl to her 2M Instagram followers and captioned the candid post, “40. Gosh, birthdays are always a time of reflection but there’s something about going into a new decade that hits differently”.

“My thoughts keep turning to how lucky I am to see in another birthday, a new decade – and how life should never be taken for granted”.

Fletcher continued, “I was asked last night what I want from my forties, and the answer was to keep challenging myself, to keep stepping out of my comfort zone and to keep being true to who I am”.

“So often people hate the thought of aging – we’re so conditioned to think we have to hide any evidence of having lived a life. Made to think we have to chase perfection that doesn’t exist – but f**k that. We’re alive. We get to feel and do every day…”.

The birthday girl closed off by adding, “So… do what makes you happy, spread love and do good. Big love! Xxx”.

Giovanna’s husband, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, marked his wife’s birthday by penning a sweet tribute to her online.

He said, “40! This wonderful, beautiful, incredible human @mrsgifletcher is 40 and I have been lucky enough to have known her for 27 of those years (I think…don’t trust my maths on that)”.

“I’m gutted that the double theatrical locomotives in our lives right now are keeping us from spending this landmark day with you but that won’t stop me and the kids from eating all of what’s left of your birthday cake while thinking about you”.

Tom went on to reveal, “I hope anyone who sees you today spoils you rotten and gives you all the love you deserve and we will celebrate properly once you’re back. Happy birthday me ole gal!”.