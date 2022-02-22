Gino’s Gelato are offering FREE pancakes this Pancake Tuesday

To celebrate our favourite day of the year — Pancake Tuesday, of course — Gino’s Gelato is giving away delicious, fresh and FREE crêpes!

Pancake Tuesday is just around the corner, taking place on March 1st this year, and to mark the occasion Gino’s Gelato will be giving away free crêpes to customers between 9am-12pm in stores across Ireland (excluding Liffey Valley).

Pancake Tuesday, or Shrove Tuesday as some people call it, is a day to indulge in one of the most delicious breakfast foods, before the long drought that is Lent, sets in. This year there’s even more reason to get excited.

Customers will be able to choose from Gino Gelato’s classic lemon and sugar crêpes or chocolatey Nutella crêpes. And if you don’t get there in time for the free ones, you can also pop in whenever suits you and purchase from the extensive range on offer.

Speaking about this exciting promotion, company founder Jonathan Kirwan said, “We offer a wide selection of crêpes from the traditional to the extraordinary. Customer favourites include Gino’s chocolate Oreo crêpe (crushed Oreos, white chocolate sauce, fresh cream and Gino’s melted Oreo variegato), Gino’s Special (Nutella, sliced banana and chopped strawberries) or the Traditional (lemon, butter and sugar).”

You may be asking yourself, what exactly is the difference between a pancake and a crêpe? The main difference is that pancake batter has a raising agent in it, such as baking powder or bicarbonate of soda, and crêpe batter doesn’t. This means that pancakes are thicker and fluffy, while crêpes are thin and flat.

Generally, pancakes are associated with being ‘American-style’ while crêpes are the European take on the breakfast favourite (and our favourite too!).

Gino’s Gelato has 28 locations nationwide including Dublin, Cork, Galway, Waterford, Wicklow, Mayo, Limerick and Kildare. To make the most out of this tantalising promotion, make sure to check out your nearest Gino’s Gelato store on March 1st, and treat yourself to a free crêpe!