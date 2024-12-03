Gilmore Girls fans react as stars reunite for festive advert

Gilmore Girls fans have been treated to a new look at Stars Hollow!

It’s been eight years since the beloved sitcom last aired on our screens. Gilmore Girls originally ran in the United States for seven seasons until 2007. Then, Netflix produced four feature-length episodes in 2016, under the title Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.

Now, several years after they last reprised their roles, three of Gilmore Girls’ main characters have returned to Stars Hollow for a very special Christmas advert!

In collaboration with US shopping chain Walmart, three Gilmore Girls stars – Lauren Graham, Scott Patterson and Sean Gunn – have reprised their respective roles as Lorelai Gilmore, Luke Danes and Kirk Gleason.

The advert, which dropped today on social media, begins with Kirk walking across the snowy town centre of Stars Hollow, carrying a Walmart package.

Kirk enters Luke’s Diner, where he finds Luke serving behind the counter and delivers his package to him.

Lorelai then promptly joins the diner, before delivering her classic line: “Coffee, coffee, coffee, please!”

Instead of making her a fresh cup, Luke gives her the Walmart box, which is revealed to contain a coffee machine.

“Luke, you shouldn’t have!” Lorelai gushes to her husband, to which Luke replies teasingly: “I had to. You’re drinking me out of business.”

The ad concludes with the iconic TV couple reuniting in the centre of Stars Hollow, as they stare up at the falling snowflakes.

“The perfect gift for Lorelai? Coming right up! Follow your faves from #GilmoreGirls back to #StarsHollow and relive the magic this holiday season,” Walmart teased in their advert’s caption.

Following the surprise return to Stars Hollow, many Gilmore Girls fans have been taking to social media to express their reactions.

“CRYING WE’VE MISSED THEM SO MUCH!! love to see them again,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Full circle moment + character development for Luke since he gave Jess a hard time when he worked at Walmart,” another joked, referring to a previous plotline with Luke’s nephew.

“Luke and Lorelai! Together in 2024!” a third viewer exclaimed.