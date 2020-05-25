Gilmore Girls fans are going to adore new series Sweet Magnolias

We all need a happiness booster more than ever right now and Netflix has answered our prayers with the new series Sweet Magnolias.

Fans of Gilmore Girls are bound to love this charming, feel-good series. Sweet Magnolias follows three South Carolina women, best friends since childhood, as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the charming small town of Serenity.

Sweet Magnolias stars Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, Heather Headley as Helen and Brooke Elliot as Dana Sue.

Jamie Lynn Spears stars as Noreen, American Pie’s Chris Klein stars as Bill Townsend and Grey’s Anatomy actor Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox.

The Netflix show is based on the books by American writer Sherryl Woods.

I binge-watched all ten episodes of the series in one day and it was everything I needed during these dull and overwhelming days. It is such an easy show to watch and you get completely wrapped up in the small town charm, the everyday drama and the complex relationships. It helps you switch off from the world we're living in right now and I think we could all benefit from doing that at the moment.

Sweet Magnolias is the ultimate source of comfort we need during the lockdown. All ten episodes are available on Netflix now.

Netflix has yet to renew the show for a second season, but given the overwhelmingly positive response, there’s no doubt that Sweet Magnolias will be back for a second instalment.