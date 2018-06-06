Gigi and Zayn confirm reunion with cuddly Instagram Story snap

It looks like it's all on again for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik after the model shared a cosy snap on her Insta story.

The pair announced their split in March, though to wasn't long before reconciliation rumours started to circulate, with photographs showing the two leaving each other's apartments on multiple occasions.

Oh, and let's not forget that oh-so-awkward sidewalk snuggle.

However, despite the headlines, neither Gigi or Zayn publicly commented on theit relationship status – until now.

After attending the premiere of Ocean's 8 in New York last night, it seems Gigi decided to give the after party a miss and spent the night cuddling with her beau.

Meanwhile, Gigi's younger sister Bella has also rekindled things with her ex, The Weeknd and little brother was seen smooching Kendall Jenner.

Never a dull day!