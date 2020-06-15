Gifts he’ll love: The ultimate Father’s Day gift guide

Father's Day is just around the corner and we cannot wait to show our dads just how much we appreciate all they do for us. Lockdown has helped us see just how grateful we are for our families, especially when it comes to our dad aka personal taxi-driver, king of air-guitar and fellow coffee-addict.

Shopping for Father's Day gifts may be a little trickier than usual, but fear not, we've gathered up a list of the ultimate presents that your old man will be delighted with.

1. Dunnes Stores- Cheese Knife Set €20

2. NUXE Men Moisturising Gel €23.50

3. Yon-Ka Men's Barber Shave- €31

4. Codex Beauty Bia Discovery Set- €50.00

5. Dr. Hauschka Facial Toner 100ml €27.95

6. Weber Classic Kettle Charcoal Barbecue €199.99

7. Argos Philips Aquatouch Wet and Dry Electric Shaver €64.99

8. NOW TV Stick with 2 Month Cinema Pass €12

9. Dealz Father's Day Super Dad Range €1.50

10. Giddy Studios Pottery Hamper €25

11. Lou and Belle– Funny Things My Kids Say Journal €22

12. One4All Gift Card

13. L'OCCITANE Cap Cedrat Classic Duo €81

14. ClarinsMen Shave Ease Two-in-One Oil €32

15. Jameson Black Barrel Engraved Tumbler Gift Set – €65.00

18. Dromoland Castle’s Father & Son Golf Greenfees & Buggy Hire €160

19. SuperValu Glengarriff Wild Irish Gin (70 Centilitre) €30

20. Brewmaster Beer (Prices Vary)