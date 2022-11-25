Gifting time: The best cookbooks for Christmas 2022

For us, Christmas time is all about the food. Roast dinners, decadent puddings, chocolate sweet tins, gingerbread biscuits – there's a reason why it is called the most wonderful time of the year!

Many of us are lucky to have a few days off over the festive period, and all of this free time is the perfect excuse to try out some fabulous new recipes. If there is someone in you life that would thoroughly enjoy spending Christmas with a cookbook, then why not treat them to a brand new one?

They don't even have to be a huge 'foodie' – it can just be someone who is bored of making the same recipes each week, and fancies incorporating a bit of diversity into their mealtimes.

So, with this in mind, here are some of our favourite new cookbooks, which will hopefully tickle your loved one's taste buds:

Avoca At Home Cookbook

It has been over a decade since the release of their last cookbook, Avoca at Home is filled with over 100 delicious recipes in a beautiful hardback book, designed and written by their own chefs and creative team. The fabulous chefs from our restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and central kitchen shared their own most-loved recipes for this book. It’s a perfect gift for foodies and home cooks, as it boasts Avoca classics with contemporary twists as well as exciting new dishes and tips and tricks from the Avoca gardeners, chefs and design team on how to recreate the Avoca experience at home. Buy here.

The Odlums Big Book of Baking

This book is a collection of over 100 Odlums recipes that have been carefully selected to bring the joy of baking to every home. This beautifully presented, limited edition, hardback book is packed full of recipes for every occasion. Each recipe contains its own photo, step-by-step instructions and a host of tips and tricks to make your time in the kitchen even more enjoyable. Buying it as a gift also makes a difference, with every cent of the €25 price tag going directly to the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation to provide and fund vital home nursing care across the country. Buy online here or Dunnes Stores nationwide.

Bake: Traditional Irish Baking with Modern Twists by Graham Herterich (aka The Cupcake Bloke)

Graham has always been fascinated by taking classic Irish recipes like soda bread, porter cake and back as well as modern classics like jambons, cheesecakes and fifteens and giving them a modern twist. In this book, every recipe for a traditional bake is followed by a fresh new spin using a wide range of conventional and unusual ingredients available in Ireland now, from advieh to zhug. It could be an exact update of the recipe or it could be a modern interpretation of the flavour combination or the concept, like a classic coffee and walnut cake reimagined as a coffee and walnut pavlova with coffee poached pears. The result is a beautiful hardback book, packed with 100 gorgeous recipes and stunning photography as well as insider tips and tricks for every type of baker. Available from all good bookshops and many independent retailers nationwide as well as online here.

Irish Beef Book by Pat Whelan (of James Whelan Butchers)

Using his extensive knowledge of animals and butchery, Pat Whelan has created the Irish Beef Book – the perfect stocking filler for any food lover in your life. Each variation of cut requires a certain method of cooking and in this book, Pat outlines methods and recipes for both the popular and less fashionable cuts of meat. What could be considered an Irish beef bible, this book is packed full of delicious recipes and will tell you everything you know from purchasing meat, to preparing and cooking it. Katy McGuinness, prominent food writer and restaurant critic, shows how to create delicious dishes using every part of the animal – everything from classic dishes to quick and easy midweek suppers and more complex dishes for entertaining. Buy here.

Sweet Therapy: The Joy Of Baking by Una Leonard

Una Leonard is best known for her hugely popular Mullingar bakery, 2210 Patisserie. Renowned for her delicious sweet treats and pastries, Una has found solace in baking to help her cope with bouts of severe depression. Now, she wants to share her love of baking with the world, to help others find light in the darkest of times. Una has curated over 100 delicious recipes for all of you favourite sweet treats – brownies, cookies, cakes, and so much more! She has also included some scrumptious gluten-free recipes, making this cookbook accessible for everyone. This book would be perfect for those in your life who have the sweetest of teeth! Buy here.

Simple and Healthy Recipe Book by Soraya Quigley

Simple and Healthy is the new, go to book, to help discover wonderfully tasty ingredients that are good for you and readily available in the shops. The recipes, created and tested by Coze Bakes author and blogger, Soraya Quigley, are listed in a way to help you understand how easy it is to introduce healthy adaptations and changes to daily meal plans. The book guides the reader through the sometimes-overwhelming list of ingredients that can help with specific dietary needs, a healthy lifestyle choice and generally result in a healthier, happier you. Tried and tested recipes from Soraya at Coze Bakes, this easy-to-use book will introduce you to different types of cooking and baking with very little effort. Giving you back control of what you put in your body. Buy here.

Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci has been swapping he big screen for the wooden spoon! Following on from his cookbooks The Tucci Cookbook and The Tucci Table, Stanely is now giving us a glimpse into his background with cooking. Growing up in an Italian-American family, food and mealtimes has always been an essential part of Stanley's life, and it is something that he has since passed down to his own children. Taste gives readers a snapshot of some of the most memorable foodie moments from Staney's life so far, such as falling in love with his wife Felicity over dinner, and the two of them tag-teaming to help encourage their children to have meaningful conversations at the dinner table. Buy here.

The Daly Dish: Bold Food Made Good by Gina and Karol Daly

Husband and wife duo Gina and Karol are back with another incredible cookbook! When the couple set out to lose weight a few years ago, they made sure that at every mealtime, they created scrumptious dishes that everyone could enjoy, regardless of whether or not they wanted to lose a few pounds. With that inspiration in mind, the pair have curated 100 yummy dishes that will both please everyone at the dinner table and help anyone on their weight loss journey – without breaking the bank! From crispy beef tacos to buttermilk chicken burgers, delicious dinners await! Buy here.

More Midweek Meals by Neven Maguire

Following on from his first Midweek Meals cookbook, renowned chef Neven Maguire is returning with even more practical, easy and tasty dishes for everyone to enjoy. With these 100 brand new recipes, Neven aims to inspire everyone to eat well every day, whilst also saving money and being able to make time to create a delicious meal. The cookbook is broken up into helpful sections, with everything from 'Roasting Tin' for those handy one-dish dinners, to 'All-Time Favourites', which features some of Neven's most requested recipes from over the years. Dinnertime has never been so easy! Buy here.

The Veg Box by Stephen and David Flynn (aka The Happy Pear)

The Happy Pear twins, Stephen and David, have just created their simplest cookbook yet! The duo have curated The Veg Box for vegetarians, vegans, or those who simply just want to cut back on their meat intake. The pair have picked out 10 specific vegetables, and have devised over 100 recipes that will allow these vegetables to be used in 10 different ways. They have transformed these vegetables into numerous delicious meals; from carrot and sesame burgers to a courgette pizza, this cookbook will make you think of the traditional takeaway foods in a completely different way! The boys have also included lots of sweet treat recipes, which will satisfy those cravings whilst using healthy ingredients. Buy here.

The Irish Cook Book by JP McMahon

The Irish Cook Book by JP McMahon, a beautiful hardback book showcasing the past, present and future of Irish cooking, makes for a great Christmas gift for those who love to cook or those who simply love Irish food. Featuring 480 home-cooking recipes, expect much-loved traditional dishes and lesser-known gems that celebrate the range and quality of Ireland's bounty, from oysters and seaweed on its west coast to beef and lamb from its lush green pastures, to produce and forage from throughout the island. Recipes span soups, stews, potato dishes, pies, puddings, butters, curds, preserves, pickles and breads, with each reflecting author, chef and restaurateur JP McMahon’s passion for Irish food, ingredients and heritage.

One: Simple One-Pan Wonders by Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver is back with even more convenient recipes that will save you both time and money! The popular chef has gathered over 120 meal plans that only need one pan – perfect for those hate doing the washing-up after every meal! Each recipe has eight ingredients or fewer, which makes things easier on both your pocket and the level of preparation needed. This cookbook contains everything from speedy dinners that will please everyone in the family, to quick-prep lunches for those who are always on the go. Jamie has also offered up some stunning pudding options, such as an aubergine pie and a croissant loaf. Every mealtime is sorted! Buy here.

Ballymaloe Desserts: Iconic Recipes and Stories from Ireland by JR Ryall

One of the more luxury cookbooks in our list, but it is absolutely worth the price! Ballymaloe House in County Cork is heralded as the birthplace of modern Irish cuisine. Now, for the first time ever, Ballymaloe's acclaimed pastry chef, JR Ryall, is opening up the secrets to his scrumptious desserts! In this cookbook, JR collects his collection of 130 recipes for the most delicious of sweet treats. From the delightful ice cream bomb to a classic strawberry shortcake with a modern twist, JR has made his complex desserts easily accessible with his clear and consise instructions. He also shares some useful tips that can be beneficial across all desserts, such as how to perfect egg whites and how to give that 'wow' factor when serving up. Buy here.

Soup Broth Bread by Rachel Allen

One for the soup lovers! Beloved Irish chef Rachel Allen has created a love letter to one of her all-time favourite dishes – the hearty soup. With 120 vibrant recipes to discover, Rachel has showcased in this cookbook that soup truly can be the perfect meal in any occasion. Whether it be for a starter or a main course, to help you heal from a nasty headcold or to soothe your broken heart after a break-up, there is no situation that cannot be solved with a gorgeous bowl of soup! Rachel has also included broth options and some delicious bread recipes, because let's be honest, no soup meal is complete without a slice of bread. Anyone can become a soup expert with this cookbook! Buy here.

Lush by Daniel Lambert

TikTok chef Daniel Lambert has now released a book! Within this cookbook, the Internet sensation has packed in 100 delightful, feel-good recipes that will warm any soul. Daniel has made sure to include all of your favourite comfort foods, as well as some ingenius recipes that you definitely will never have tried before. For example, you can go for the takeaway classic of salt and chilli chicken, or you can collide two cultures together by making some cheeseburger tacos. With each recipe, Daniel has ensured that anyone can make good food that is both convenient and tasty. Buy here.

All In The Cooking: Book II by Josephine B. Marnell

The sequel to the Irish kitchen bible! All In The Cooking was first published in 1946 and was used in home economic classes throughout schools in Ireland until the late 1970s. Now, Josephine B. Marnell has revived its legendary status, with even more incredible recipes. This sequel covers absolutely everything any cook would want to know about their kitchen, and every dish that they could possibly want to make. From meat and fish meals to soups and sauces, there are plenty of main course recipes to wet the appetite. There are also several delicious recipes for breads, cakes and desserts, for those who prefer a spot of baking. This is the ideal cookbook for anyone who used the original book in their schooldays, and who fancies a bit of nostalgia. Buy here.

The Homemade Year by Lilly Higgins

This is no ordinary cookbook! Lilly Higgins has devised the perfect manual to create an adorable, cosy home. As well as including some delicious baking recipes (like the perfect crusty loaf and hot cross buns), she has also curated a list of things to create around the house, tailored to every season throughout the year. For craft lovers, there are lots of gorgeous ideas such as knitting, making Christmas wreaths and the most adorable seashell wall hanging. Not only will adults love doing these activities, but the kids will too! Buy here.