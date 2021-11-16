Gift Guide: What to spoil your furry friends with this Christmas

If you’re looking for an excuse to spoil your furry friends, then you’re in luck! The festive season is just around the corner, and to celebrate we’ve compiled a list of gifting options perfect for your little pooch or feline pal. From high-end luxuries to cheap and cheerful prezzies, there’s a Christmas gift for everyone!

RIBOCO Concrete Pet Bowl (from €24.50)

Available from www.butterbiscuit.ie

The Designed by Lotte Dining Bowl Riboco is a sturdy bowl made of real concrete, which is a very popular material for interiors at the moment. This feeding and drinking bowl fits perfectly with this trend. At the bottom of the concrete bowl are protective feet to protect floors from scratches. The food bowls are fitted with a removable stainless steel bowl, the underside has an anti-slip layer to prevent the bowl from rattling and the stainless steel tray is dishwasher-safe. Available in 2 sizes: SMALL (16 cm) LARGE (20 cm)

Christmas Gnome Dog Toy (€12.00)

Santa Paws has told us that this is top of the list for all dogs on the Nice list this year. Multiple textures, squeaky centre, bright colours, sturdy enough for play and soft enough for cuddles.

Good Food Ireland Aran Wool Doggie Hat – RRP €40

We’ve got the perfect pressie for your pooch – an exclusive hand-knit designer dog hat from the Madra and Me collection at Good Food Ireland. It’s made from Aran wool using a combination of Irish moss stitch and traditional cables. Buy here

PENNEYS Cat Treat Bauble (€6)

Surprise your kitty on Christmas morning by picking this sweet bauble off the tree. It’s filled with tasty cat treats which your feline friend is sure to love!

NALINO Cushion Bed (€65.00)

Searching for a soft, cosy and stylish place for your dog or cat to sleep? Designed by Lotte Nalino Bed is super-soft and will provide your dog or cat with a luxurious place to sleep. It is made from sturdy velvet material that feels amazingly soft and the popular fabric will add chic detail to your house interior. The cover can be removed and is machine-washable at 30 degrees.

Dimensions: 100x70x15 | Weight: 3kg

Designed by Lotte Nalino Bed is available in two colours: Dusty Pink and Slate Grey.

Dunnes Stores Velcro Raincoat (€8 – €10)

If you and your pets love to explore the great outdoors, but are sick of that pungent wet dog odor that always seems to linger, then this is the Christmas prezzie for you. This bright yellow velcro raincoat from Dunnes Stores is available in sizes small and medium.

T.K. MAXX Reindeer Pet Toy (€3.99)

This brown patchwork reindeer stick toy is the perfect gift for any pet who loves playtime. Plus, it’s sure to distract them from all the mounds of wrapping paper and dainty decorations on Christmas morning.

PENNEYS Hand Decorated Dog Treats (€7)

One of the best things about Christmas is getting to tuck into a plethora of delicious food all day long. Therefore it’s only right that we treat our furry friends to a few treats too. This box of handcrafted dog cookies is the perfect, cheap and cheerful prezzie for any pup.

Ribbed Rest Bed (from €88.00)

The premium ribbed velvet fabric is super-soft, which ensures that the basket is extra comfortable for the dog. The baskets are filled with flock filling, so that the cushion remains in good shape. The Ribbed Rest Bed is available in Soft Pink which looks good in any interior and complements every coat colour! The cover is machine washable at 30 degrees and the bottom of the baskets are provided with an anti-slip fabric. It also has a luxurious and sturdy edge, where the dog can snuggle up against.

Covers machine washable at 30 degrees.

Available in 2 sizes: 65x60x20 cm and 80x70x22 cm

The KARINTO Feeding Station (from €55.50)

This wooden Karinto dog dinner set is a real eye-catcher in your home. The dining set is made of the popular mango wood. The metal frame provides a tough look. This feeding bowl fits perfectly into the industrial home trend. The unique dinner set comes with two stainless steel bowls, which have a matt, brushed finish and are fitted with a silicone rim, which reduces the rattling of the bowl. These trays are dishwasher safe, so very easy to clean.

Available in 2 sizes: Medium (48 x 22 x 18cm) and Large (56X28X18)

SCRUFFS: Dunnes Stores Cosy Pet Blanket (€10)

This luxurious faux suede and plush reversible blanket can be used alone or with your existing bed. It’s an ideal comfort aid for your dog, plus it’s machine washable.

MELLOW'S MEADOW Pet Bed Table (€795)

This unique table is designed for both the human and the dog in the home. Made from oak, the Leaba is a side table with a dog bed underneath so your furry friend can be close to you but in their own space too. The bedding cover, made from tweed, is removable for washing and the inner padding is 100% Irish wool for extra comfort.