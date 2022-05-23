Get your tickets! At The Manor music festival add two new dates

Fancy the music festival scene but a bit reluctant about the whole camping side of things? We’ve found the perfect solution!

At The Manor, the glamorous music festival which takes place on the picturesque grounds of Palmerstown Estate, is back this year with a stellar line-up. Plus, they’ve just added two additional dates to their Picnic At The Manor calendar!

Picnic At The Manor will run over the June Bank Holiday Weekend and to meet the extra high demand, they’ve also added two new dates — June 10th and 12th.

June’s line-up is now complete with two action-packed weekends and 10 sessions to choose from.

As for this newly added weekend line-up, you better don your best dancing boots because Spring Break, Mack Fleetwood and Qween will be there both Friday and Sunday with top performer Jake Carter taking centre stage on Friday June 10th and Smash Hits hitting the stage on Sunday June 12th.

Ireland’s best party acts will be accompanied by sumptuous cuisine from top food trucks around the world as well as a full bar of delicious summer drinks courtesy of the brand new Disco Diner, Cali Cali, Bullet Dumpling, Kerala Kitchen plus many more will be in attendance.

In a bid to cater to every budget, revellers can avail of three categories of tickets this summer with a Silver and Gold Package as well as General Admission with prices starting at €35 plus fees.

For those seeking to attend with a group of friends and reap the benefits of a reserved table, they can opt for either the silver or gold package. The Silver Package includes entry for six people with their own picnic table in the silver area. Tickets for the silver package cost €45 per person plus booking fees for a pod of 6.

The Gold Package is ideal for guests who want a more VIP experience with their pals. This package includes entry for six people, a reserved table in the spacious gold area, access to luxurious toilets and premium drinks table service ensuring that you don’t miss a moment. Tickets for the Gold Package are priced at €65 per person plus fees for a group of six people.

To keep reducing an environmental impact, compost, recycling and general waste bins will also be clearly marked and placed throughout the venue while drinking water points will be available for those wishing to refill their own bottles on site.

Tickets are on sale now! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.atthemanor.ie.