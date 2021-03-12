Get your mum a thoughtful gift from the Flynn Hotel Collection

Mothers across the country deserve a treat this Mother’s Day, whether you are together or apart on the 14th March, Flynn Hotel Collection has a selection of gorgeous gifts to mark the special day.

Send some luxury from the Imperial Hotel in Cork city who have a selection of gorgeous goodies to treat mum. Choose from the Mother’s Heart gift which includes; Imperial Hotel chocolate hearts, a bottle of Valdo prosecco, a hand written card and Mother’s Day activity book from the Imperial Hotel (priced at €49), Mother’s Day Escape gift which includes; a €50 Escape Spa voucher, Voya luxury products, hand written card and Mother’s Day activity book from the Imperial Hotel (priced at €59) or the To Mum, With Love gift which includes; afternoon tea for two, a bottle of Valdo prosecco, a hand written card and Mother’s Day activity book from the Imperial Hotel (priced at €79).

All gifts are available for collection on the 13th & 14th March between 12-4pm. Delivery is available up to 15km radius from the hotel and is an additional charge of €10. For further details on how to book your Mother’s Day gift visit www.imperialhotelcork.com

For mum’s in the Marble City, Newpark Hotel are sending happiness hampers around Kilkenny with their thoughtful Mother’s Day hamper (priced at €60) filled with a bottle of prosecco, Newbridge Silverware candle, French pastries from the Newpark Hotel pastry chef and a beautiful Orla Kiely toiletry travel set – to save for the first holiday!

Further details on how to order your hamper at www.newparkhotelkilkenny.com.

Out West the Old Ground Hotel have made sure Mum gets a special sweet & savoury surprise with a hamper filled with delicious bites, starting with west coast crab and lemon and lime crème fraiche, St. Tola's goat cheese whipped with beetroot and served with crispy sourdough croutes and the Old Ground Hotel’s famous coronation chicken followed by lemon posset with shortbread biscuit and chocolate mousse with chocolate chip cookies. The hamper also includes a choice of either a bottle of Pinot Grigio Bearings Bay or Astica Merlot/ Malbec. The treats continue with an Orla Kiely toiletry travel set, a Newbridge Silverware candle and a selection of Lily O'Brien petite indulgence chocolates. (Priced at €59) with the option to add on a gift voucher.

Order by Friday 12th March at 5 pm, for more details visit www.oldgroundhotelennis.com.

The Park Hotel, Dungarvan want to truly give mum the day off with an indulgent Mother’s Day hamper (priced at €60) including, a natural seaweed bath mix, a bottle of specially selected red or white wine, a Newbridge Silverware candle, Lily O' Brien petite indulgence chocolates and a €50 Flynn Hotel Collection voucher to start planning a break away.

Visit www.parkhoteldungarvan.com for more information and treat Mum this Mother’s Day to a little me time.