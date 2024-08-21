Get your glow on with Bellamianta’s stunning Ibiza Collection

Bellamianta is back with four fabulous new additions to their acclaimed makeup line.

The stunning Ibiza Collection has been designed to give you that stunning, sun-kissed post-beach glow and also to enhance your radiance while you're on holiday with an effortless, low-makeup pop of sheen and colour.

With Dreamy Creamy Whipped Bronzers, hydrating Luxury Lip Oils, and the versatile Glaze Blush & Highlight Balms, as well as three enchanting new shades in their fan-favourite Glow Base collection, there are so many gorgeous new products to add to your makeup bag.

Linda Stinson, founder and CEO of Bellamianta, revealed, “I’m absolutely over the moon to have launched this collection. They’ve been a very long time in the making, and we’ve poured our heart and soul into perfecting the formulas using some of the best ingredients on the market that blend skincare with makeup”.

Staying true to their unwavering commitment to quality, Bellamianta has carefully crafted high-performance and long-lasting formulas in a stunning spectrum of wearable, summer-inspired shades so you can hold on to that summer feeling a little while longer.

Since the Ibiza Collection has been formulated with clean and vegan ingredients, you know you’re getting great quality products that your skin will love.

Glow Base – €21.00/£18.00

Following the launch of Glow Base earlier this year, the game-changing formula that combines the benefits of an illuminator, primer, and a serum into one skincare product, has been loved by many. The three stunning original shades – Pearl Glow, Champagne Glow, and Bronze Glow – sold out within days and now, due to popular demand, three more have been launched to cater to a wider range of looks and skin tones – a warm pink Quartz Glow, a soft buttery Golden Glow, and an illuminating Honey Glow. This product is in a league of its own with an enriched formula that features key ingredients like Niacinamide, which minimises pores and smooths skin tone, Hyaluronic Acid for deep hydration and reduced fine lines, and Vitamin E for protection against free radical damage. This hybrid makeup-skincare solution provides sheer coverage that enhances natural beauty and can be worn alone or under makeup, turning your make-up routine into a luxurious skincare ritual that delivers a gorgeous glow that looks “lit-from-within”.

Dreamy Creamy Whipped Bronzer – €21.00/£18.00

This Dreamy, Creamy Whipped Bronzer provides the sun-kissed radiance of that signature Bella bronze combined with advanced skincare benefits. Its feather-light whipped formula glides effortlessly onto your skin, ensuring a silky-smooth application that is both buildable and formulated to last. This bronzer has been infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, and Castor Seed Oil, to provide deep hydration, potent anti-inflammatory benefits, and a boost of antioxidants and skin-nourishing emollients. It’s available in four versatile shades to suit every complexion: Light with a neutral undertone, Light/Medium, Medium/Dark with warm undertones, and Dark Bronze for deeper undertones.

Luxury Lip Oils – €21.00/£18.00

Hydrate and gloss your lips with these luxurious, passionfruit-scented oils while also providing SPF 30 protection. Infused with Vitamin E, Olive Squalene, Rosehip Oil, and Hyaluronic Acid, they keep your lips soft, nourished, and protected. Choose from vibrant Pink, luscious Raspberry, or vivacious Coral for an effortless pop of colour, and enjoy beautifully plump, hydrated lips all summer long and beyond.

Glaze Blush & Highlight Balms – €23.00/£20.00

The Glaze Blush & Highlight Balm is the ultimate multi-use beauty must-have. They have been infused with light-reflecting pigments and enriched with Shea Butter, Hyaluronic Acid, Avocado Oil, and antioxidants. This nourishing balm not only looks amazing, but it also delivers exceptional skincare benefits. The velvety-smooth formula boosts your natural glow while deeply hydrating and rejuvenating your skin. You can apply this super versatile product on your cheeks for a dewy highlight, across your eyelids for a soft shimmer of colour, or on your lips for a luxurious sheen. The balm effortlessly elevates every feature in seven stunning shades: Topaz, Copper, Apricot Crush, Fuchsia, Poppy, Desert Rose and Plum Passion.

Bellamianta’s full range is available at www.bellamianta.com and stockists nationwide.