Get the flares – There’s a disco-themed fitness class in Dublin

Fancy sweating it out in a pair of lycra leggings and a leotard? Then look no further.

There's a disco themed fitness class being held in The Bernard Shaw on April 14, and flares are definitely optional.

The class is by Fearless Moves, a fun fitness initiative that combines epic tunes with an energetic work out.

A post shared by Fearless Moves (@fearless.moves) on Mar 23, 2018 at 1:25am PDT

With a playlist full of disco whoppers, the exercise event is right up our alley.

'It's a fun (slightly sweat-tastic!) HIIT class with brunch served afterwards,' reads the event description.

'The session will feature a live DJ and instructor who have been challenged to come up with a boogie-licious disco set.'

A post shared by Fearless Moves (@fearless.moves) on Mar 16, 2018 at 3:03am PDT

The exercise class also features a sit-down brunch afterwards, so literally sign us up.

Tickets are €37.32, and for an intense gym session followed by a healthy brunch, we think its pretty reasonable.