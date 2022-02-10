Get ready for back to the office with TK Maxx’s stunning new spring range!

With the return to the office looking more likely than ever, it’s time to shake ourselves out of the working form home mindset. Goodbye, home-cooked lunch, goodbye flexi hours, goodbye sounds of neighbours on their Zoom calls next door – okay, so we won’t be sorry to say goodbye to everything.

Honestly, we’re excited about getting back to a routine. When working from home, it was too easy to slip into a bit of a Groundhog Day situation – same sweatpants, different day. We’re looking forward to getting dressed up and getting out there again, seeing co-workers with their faces not distorted by our terrible laptop cameras, getting to reconnect and disconnect from work on our commutes to and from the office.

But now that we’re trying get ready to return, we notice that we’re missing a lot of our usual office essentials, all replaced by our homeware. Our favourite office water bottle, our trusty tote bags, our handy umbrella for our unpredictable weather…Our handbag is lacking a few key essentials that we need to get back to normal.

Fortunately for us, the Go Wild and Do Good range from TK MAXX and Homesense are here to get us back up and running in time for the return to the office! And they have a stunning selection of animal-inspired pieces as part of their spring range. Go wild and get your paws on TK Maxx and Homesense limited edition charity range inspired by National Geographic!

Choose from ‘oh-so necessary’ notebooks, to ‘elaphan-tastic’ filing boxes while knowing you’re doing good with at least €1.50 from every item sold going to Enable Ireland to support children and young people with disabilities. Since 1997, TK Maxx & Homesense, together with their customers, have raised over €3.8 million to support Enable Ireland.

With most items in the collection made from organic, sustainable or recycled products, they don’t just look good, they do good too! Available in Homesense and TK Maxx stores nationwide now, choose your favourites from the range to get ready to get back out there! Check out some of our favourites below.

Peacock pencil case (RRP €3.99)

Elephant notebook (RRP €6.99)

Flamingo water bottle (RRP €6.00)

Fish storage box (RRP €6.99)

Peacock umbrella (RRP €12.99)

Check out the full range on TK Maxx!