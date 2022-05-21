Get radiant-looking skin with The Body Shop Vitamin C range

If your skin is in need of a boost then look no further! The Body Shop Vitamin C collection will give you radiant-looking glowy skin right in time for summer.

This new and improved Vitamin C range now has up to 10% concentrations, the highest concentration The Body Shop has had before, so your skin is getting incredible products packed with amazing high-quality ingredients.

Speaking of ingredients, this collection is made with at least 90% ingredients of natural origin. How great is that!

The star component of the new and enhanced Vitamin C formulations is Amazonian camu camu berry extract, one of nature’s greatest sources of Vitamin C from South America’s tropical jungles.

Camu camu berries have been praised in the beauty industry for their ability to protect the skin from free radicals and oxidising agents that harm the skin’s complexion.

Bakuchiol has been taking the skincare industry by storm and this complexion-boosting ingredient also takes the spotlight in the collection. This ingredient can improve the appearance of uneven pigmentation and skin texture.

This Vitamin C range includes fan favourites like the Daily Cleansing Polish and the Glow Boosting Moisturiser along with some new products such as the Glow Serum, Overnight Mask and Concealer to give you that natural radiant glow.

New Vitamin C Glow Serum (€35)

This light and zingy serum contains 10% vitamin C and 92% natural-origin ingredients. The skin will be left plump with 24 hour moisture and have a reduced appearance of uneven pigmentation after only a couple of drops!

New Vitamin C Overnight Mask (€35)

This overnight mask works as you sleep to increase the skin’s radiance by an incredible 89% and reduces the appearance of uneven pigmentation. Due to its formulation which is enriched with natural-origin lactic acid and papaya enzymes, you’ll wake up with gorgeously glowy skin.

Vitamin C Daily Cleansing Polish (€19.95)

With 92% natural-origin ingredients, including jojoba beads and perlite derived from volcanic glass, this cleanser combines two steps into one product! This polish allows you to buff away dead skin cells to unveil cleansed, radiant-looking skin.

Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser (€25)

If you struggle with having a dull complexion then this lightweight gel formula moisturiser is the one for you! Created with 96% natural-origin ingredients and enriched with Community Fair Trade aloe vera, your skin will feel refreshed for 24 hours. Also, it now comes with fully recyclable glass and aluminium packaging!

New Vitamin C concealer (€22.50)

This mid to full coverage concealer is packed with natural-origin vitamin C to enhance the appearance of the complexion and add radiance to the skin in all the right places. With a wand applicator, this concealer blends into the skin for a seamless, luminous finish. With 20 shades to choose from, you’ll find your perfect match.

For more information on The Body Shop Vitamin C range, visit thebodyshop.com and follow @thebodyshop and @thebodyshopgraftonstreet on social media to keep up to date with the latest news.