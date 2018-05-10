Get fit with this FREE 8-week health and wellness programme

Whether you want to feel your best on your annual holiday or you're feeling sluggish after winter, the summer months are a great opportunity to get fit and healthy.

However, a lack of any spare cash can mean that signing up to the gym or even talking to a nutritionist are out of the question, and it can be hard to motivate yourself when you don't really know where to begin, right?

Thankfully, LloydsPharmacy, Ireland’s leading pharmacy chain, are inviting customers to get fit and stay well for the summer with the launch of its Change Your Health Direction programme.

Exclusive to LloydsPharmacy, Change Your Health Direction is a free 8-week health and wellness programme personalised for each customer.

At sign-up, customers will receive a blood pressure and BMI screening and discuss their goals with a trained LloydsPharmacy Change Your Health Direction colleague.

After, you'll receive nutritional advice, a diary for food logging with health and wellbeing tips and a smoking cessation plan (where applicable).

For the remainder of the programme, you'll visit your local LloydsPharmacy for a weekly weigh-in where your coach will support and track your progress and offer tips and healthy lifestyle guidance.

The programme is available in every one of LloydsPharmacy’s Irish stores, many of which have late-night and weekend opening hours.

"The Change Your Health Direction programme is about giving LloydsPharmacy customers support to take more control over their health and wellness without the need to spend huge amounts of money—or, in fact, any at all," Life Coach and Training Specialist Lisa Walsh said.

"Over the course of eight weeks, under the specialist guidance of our colleagues, participants will learn to monitor their weight, eat healthier food, exercise more, and quit smoking. When you stick to the plan, there are fantastic results: in January, every Change Your Health Direction participant lost an average of 2kg.

"We want to demonstrate that a pharmacy is more than just a place you go to pick up a prescription. LloydsPharmacy is continuously investing in its value-add services and colleague training so that our customers stay well and healthy for longer."

The launch of Change Your Health Direction comes as LloydsPharmacy announces they are the Official Pharmacy Partner of WellFest 2018, the health, fitness and wellness festival taking place at the Royal Kilmainham Hospital this weekend, 12-13 May.

This year, the festival will feature appearances from Davina McCall, Joe Wicks, Madeleine Shaw and Deliciously Ella.