Georgia Steel admits change she would make to Love Island

Georgia Steel has opened up about her hopes for the future of Love Island.

The reality star, who initially appeared on the hit ITV show in 2018, returned to the villa earlier this year for the first-ever All Stars series.

However, despite finishing the series in fourth place with co-star Toby Aromolaran, Georgia was subjected to hateful trolling online.

Now, as the eleventh series of Love Island continues across this summer, Georgia has been detailing the one change that she would like producers to introduce.

Speaking to The Sun, the 26-year-old was asked for her thoughts on how the trolling affected her.

"I'm very fortunate and have a very good surrounding network. My parents are close to me, I have some very close friends from school, their opinions are the ones I care about,” she explained.

Georgia then went on to share an idea that she would like producers to implement in the future.

"With a reality TV show it isn't real, like it is dramatised. I've always said this. Before TOWIE [The Only Way Is Essex], they have, ‘This is real life, however, things have maybe been dramatised for your entertainment.' I do think they should do that before Love Island so people don't take it too seriously and to heart,” she suggested.

Georgia then went on to defend current islander Harriett Blackmore, who has also been receiving trolling comments.

"Obviously, Harriett, she definitely got trolled when she first went in there for her actions or whatever. But people need to understand it isn't real life, these people are in situations which aren't normal situations,” she noted.

"I feel if someone's giving you entertainment and you're tuning to the show to watch entertainment, if anything they should be praised, even if they're controversial. They shouldn't be hindered because really, if you got her out of the villa you wouldn't watch it,” Georgia concluded.