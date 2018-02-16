Georgia Penna and her husband are expecting baby number three

Congratulations are in order!

Model Georgia Penna (née Salpa) and her husband Joe are expecting their third child.

The expectant mum announced the exciting news with an Instagram post from her rose-filled baby shower.

And the 32-year-old even shared their baby's gender! It's a girl, according to the menu labelled 'Baby Girl Penna'.

Um, that baby shower looks utterly GORGEOUS!

'Thank you so much @nicnaci for the most beautiful surprise #babyshower. Feeling so lucky to have such amazing and thoughtful friends,' she captioned the pic.

It's unclear if the Celebrity Big Brother contestant is having her daughter via surrogate like she did before with their twin sons.

Congrats to Georgia and Joe!