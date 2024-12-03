Georgia Kousoulou gets candid about postbirth recovery with baby girl
Georgia Kousoulou has called out trolls for criticising her as she struggles with postpartum.
Last month, the former The Only Way Is Essex star welcomed a baby daughter into the world, alongside her husband Tommy Mallet.
The couple are now parents to their baby girl Gigi, along with their three-year-old son Brody. The news of their little girl’s birth came almost two years after they had a miscarriage in April 2023.
Now, as she continues her recovery from her C-section, Georgia has been opening up about her ongoing difficulties with postpartum.
Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram stories and shared a snap of herself in bed, along with the caption: “A newborn & a toddler who’s not well (while recovering from a C-section) is not for the faint hearted… last night was WILD!”
A few hours later, the proud mum uploaded several video messages, in which she explained that she had received a private message accusing her of “moaning”.
“I am recovering from a C-section and I’m emotional. My hormones are everywhere. I don’t need people like this commenting,” Georgia admitted.
“I just want to say that I am in the best bubble ever, thank you for all of the love, but when days or nights are hard, I’m definitely going to share them, I always have. I’m not going to pretend that everything is all good all of the time, because that’s not life," the reality star noted.
Georgia then went on to share a significant update on her C-section recovery.
“I had no choice, I had to have one. I’m definitely struggling more this time with my C-section than the first time. It’s obviously gone through the same scar, and what’s interesting is I found out that my uterus is heart-shaped, so they said that I’m probably always going to have C-sections,” she revealed.
“I used to say I wanted four kids, but now I’m like, I don’t know if I can put my body through it again. I’m really sore. I think it’s because I’ve got Brody… I don’t know. It’s early days, I’m being dramatic,” Georgia concluded.