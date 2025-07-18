Georgia Harrison unveils her family’s reactions to her pregnancy

Georgia Harrison has unveiled her loved ones’ reactions to her pregnancy!

In April, the former Love Island star announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Jack Stacey.

The couple first met on a dating app one year ago, a few months after Georgia’s stint on Love Island: All Stars. They have also since moved in together.

Now, ahead of her due date in November, Georgia has shared an insight into how she told her family members about her pregnancy!

Earlier today, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to upload a video montage of herself and Jack announcing to their loved ones that they are expecting.

The clips showcase the parents-to-be choosing different methods to reveal their baby news, including ‘Grandparents’ mugs, personalised scratchcards, and FaceTime calls.

“Telling the family we’re expecting,” Georgia gushed in the caption of her post.

“The friends one is coming up soon it was too funny to have them all together,” she added teasingly.

Following her heartwarming video, many of Georgia’s followers have since been commenting their well-wishes.

“Love this. You deserve all the happiness in the world xx,” one fan responded.

“I’m crying this is so beautiful,” another replied.

“How lovely are these videos congratulations to you all,” a third follower added.

On April 26, Georgia announced to her fanbase that she is expecting her first child with Jack, describing the news to OK! as a “beautiful surprise”.

Sharing a photo of her growing bump and a strip of sonograms, Georgia penned on Instagram: “We’ve been keeping a secret, me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring.”

She added: “I still can’t believe I’ve finally got everything I ever wanted and I couldn't be more grateful… And just like that 2 are about to become 3."