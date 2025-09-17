Georgia Harrison reveals one rule that she will follow as a new mum

Georgia Harrison has revealed the one parenting rule that she will be enforcing with her first child.

In April, the former Love Island star announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, footballer Jack Stacey, less than a year after they started dating.

Now, ahead of her due date in November, Georgia has confessed that there is one parenting rule that she is keen to implement in her family.

In an interview with The Sun, the 30-year-old confirmed that she wants to “hold off for as long as possible” on giving her child access to the internet.

“I really hope that by the time my kids do get of age, that actually the education systems will be doing a lot of that. I hope actually that the legal system tightens laws around children's access to social media,” she explained, noting Australia’s recent law change that bans children under the age of 16 from having social media accounts.

"I just think the world's so hard to navigate as it is. They don't need to be exposed to so much. I saw Robbie Williams saying the other day that he's not letting his kids have a phone, and he's like, ‘I just don't care. I'm not going to let them have a phone until a certain age,’” Georgia reflected.

“I think that might be something that me and my partner do look into because I don't want my kids to be exposed to things that do make them understand misogynistic tendencies,” she stated, referring to her work as an campaigner against revenge porn.

"They won't learn it in my household. It's the internet where they will learn it or it's in school, so if we can rely on the education system to get onto a good misogyny, then the only thing that we need to prevent exposure to is the internet,” Georgia concluded.

On April 26, Georgia surprised her fanbase when she unveiled her pregnancy with her first child with her partner Jack.

At the time, Georgia took to Instagram and wrote: “We’ve been keeping a secret, me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring.”

She added: “I still can’t believe I’ve finally got everything I ever wanted and I couldn't be more grateful… And just like that 2 are about to become 3."