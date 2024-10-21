Georgia Harrison reflects on time in Celebrity SAS following win

Georgia Harrison has been speaking out about her time on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former Love Island and The Only Way is Essex star recently won the latest season of Celebrity SAS alongside pro boxer Lani Daniels.

While opening up about her experience on the show, Georgia shared an insight into what she was able to learn about herself since taking part.

Georgia was answering a Q&A from some of her 1.3M Instagram followers, where she encouraged fans to ask her about the difficult show.

One fan asked Harrison, “What three things did you learn from your experience?”, to which she responded by explaining, “I learnt that strength of character is much more attractive than perfection”.

“I learnt how to be more resilient and I learnt that meditation is by far one of the most important tools in my life and it really is a representation of strength when you can acknowledge and drop your ego and just be willing to allow your ego to be tested, pushed or bruised without reacting to get to your end goal and to really just see the bigger picture in things rather than just reacting”.

In a recent interview with OK!, the reality star was also asked about her experience on Celebrity SAS.

She revealed, “I learnt how mentally strong I can be. It was such an emotional experience. I had to constantly overcome thoughts of wanting to quit, so it tested my mental strength and willpower”.

“Watching back, I see how resilient I am. Now I feel like I can handle most situations that come at me in life. It really strips you of your ego, especially being interrogated”.

The 29-year-old also admitted what her ‘biggest challenge’ on the show was when she confessed, “I’ve been a fan of the show for years and thought, ‘surely it’s not as bad as you see on screen’, but it couldn’t be any more real. It’s actually harder”.

“For example, the interrogations last 24 hours – but for TV, they’re condensed in to a 20-minute edit. But it was the cold that I struggled with most”.

Georgia added, “I despise being cold and, at times, we were shivering for 20 hours. That breaks your morale. But on the flipside, when you hear stories of being on the frontline from the instructors, you feel inspired to become a better version of yourself”.