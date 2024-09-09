Georgia Harrison opens up about starring in Celebrity SAS

Georgia Harrison has been opening up about taking part in the latest season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former Love Island star, who also appeared in The Only Way is Essex, has confirmed that she will be starring in Celebrity SAS, which airs on Channel 4 on September 22.

Admitting that signing up for the show was a ‘huge leap’ for her, Georgia has shared details about the new series.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old shared snaps of herself to her 1.3M followers of her donning the combat-style uniform.

In the caption of the candid post, Georgia penned, “Celebrity SAS winter warfare training in New Zealand As someone who hates being cold”.

“Anyway… I’m really proud to announce I was part of one of the toughest shows on tv. Thankyou @target_fitness and @no1fitnessretreats for helping to get me ready”.

“I remember watching this show and thinking wow I don’t think I’d ever be brave enough to compete in that. So just signing up for me was a huge leap”.

Harrison closed off by adding, “Make sure to tune in to @channel4 and I love you all”.

Also set to take part in the sixth season of the show is TOWIE stars Pete Wicks and Bobby Norris, actor John Barrowman, TV host Rachel Johnson, former Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson and Love Island’s Bianca Gascoigne.

Also joining the line-up is former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw, TV Presenter Cherry Healey, boxer Anthony Ogogo, gymnast Ellie Downie, basketball player Ovie Soko, comedians Shazia Mirza and Tez Ilyas, as well as and champion boxer Lani Daniels.