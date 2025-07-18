Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson announces birth of her third child

Marnie Simpson has welcomed another little one into her family!

The former Geordie Shore star has announced that she has given birth to her third child, alongside her husband Casey Johnson.

The couple, who have been married since March 2023, are now parents to a bouncing baby girl. Their new arrival joins their two sons – five-year-old Rox and two-year-old Oax.

Marnie recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of her daughter’s safe arrival.

Credit: Marnie Simpson / Instagram

On her Instagram stories, the 33-year-old uploaded a selfie from her hospital bed, but chose not to reveal her daughter’s name or a first snap of the newborn.

“Baby girl is here safe & sound! We're both doing really well and recovering,” Marnie penned alongside the selfie.

“She's so beautiful and perfect! I feel so blessed and still feels surreal I have a daughter,” she gushed.

“Gonna enjoy this baby bubble and get back to socials once I've recovered fully. Thanks for all the amazing messages it really means so much,” Marnie praised further.

In February, Marnie and Casey announced that they were expecting their third child together.

At the time, the reality star unveiled her pregnancy with a video montage, showcasing her positive pregnancy test, a strip of sonograms and a baby scan.

“Here we go again …” Marnie teased in her caption.

Later that month, Marnie confirmed to her followers that she would be welcoming a baby girl, and that her pregnancy was a surprise for the couple.

“As you all know, I was totally done at two, and this was a complete and utter surprise,” she exclaimed in an Instagram video.

Marnie and Casey have been in a relationship since 2017, after meeting on MTV dating series Single AF.

The pair became parents for the first time together in October 2019 with the arrival of their firstborn Rox, followed by the birth of their second son Oax in May 2022.