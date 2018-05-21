Genius: woman replaces ex-boyfriend with cat in family photos

Break ups are hard. There's anger, tears, confusion, not to mention endless tubs of Ben & Jerry's. Pretty soon you'll find a coping mechanism out of the mess, it could be getting bangs or getting outy and meeting new people, or even just attaching their face to a punching bag.

But 27-year-old Chloe Forsberg of Southampton, England definitely wins the award for best break-up clap-back. After ending a serious four year relationship,Chloe's sister Emily, took revenge into her own hands, editing pictures of a recent family wedding.

Not only did she photoshop the ex out- but she photoshopped her cat in his place.

Well played, my lady, well played.

My sister kindly replaced my ex with the cat pic.twitter.com/PHUHGJAhaA — Chloe Forsberg (@chloeoohyea) 4 May 2018

"My cousin got married and my boyfriend — we were together four years — he was in all the official pictures," Chloe told TODAY. "When we broke up six months (after the wedding), my sister thought it’d be fun to replace him with a picture of my cat. It was a joke, really. I felt a bit bad to have the pictures ruined with photos of him. But my sister made me feel a bit better about it."

Before you go thinking that Emily is some kind of photoshop maestro- she's not. The entire thing was done on Microsoft paint.

The cat, hilariously named Woof, joined the family when Chloe was just 10-years-old and has been a big part of her life since.

"We kind of grew up with him," she said.

Tragically, he passed away last year at the ripe old age of 16.

As for her ex- he's in on the joke.

"No hard feelings towards my ex-boyfriend!" Chloe explained. "We spoke about it and we had a laugh. Some people thought it was a bit of a cruel thing, but he found it funny!"

Boyfriends and girlfriends may come and go, but love from a cat is for life.