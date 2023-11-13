Gemma Owen’s dad Michael ‘wasn’t keen’ for her to go on Love Island

Michael Owen, dad to Love Island’s Gemma Owen, admitted he originally didn’t want his daughter to take part in the show.

Gemma appeared on the hit ITV dating show last summer and was crowned runner-up alongside Luca Bish.

Now, Gemma’s dad Michael, known for being a former professional football player, has revealed he ‘wasn’t keen’ on her heading into the villa while also opening up about their relationship.

While speaking with OK!, Michael explained, “I wasn’t that keen”, when his eldest daughter said she was thinking of joining the Love Island cast.

“But I knew as soon as she said, ‘You know what, I’m probably favouring doing it’, that she wouldn’t bring shame to me or the family, or anything like that, as she’s bombproof”.

“She was the youngest on there, but I thought she was the most mature out of all of them. She was always there to talk to other people, and I think she did really well”.

He added, “It’s not the easiest thing to go away from your family for such a long time and behave like she did”.

When sharing an insight into his and Gemma’s dad-daughter relationship, Owen admitted that the two can have long conversations together, but would never go to each other for fashion advice.

“The day-to-day chit chat, she’ll do with her mum, whereas I’ll just get asked my opinion once every blue moon, but when she does ask, we’ll have an in-depth conversation about it”.

“I’d love to say I give Gemma loads of fashion advice and I’d love you to print that, then I’d show her the article and say, ‘You see, I know what I’m talking about’, but absolutely no”.

“She would not want any advice from her 43-year-old father and she would never, ever ask for my opinion on anything she’s wearing, ever. I try to have my two pennies worth and say, ‘Oh, you look lovely’, but advice on what she wears is just not my gig”.

After Gemma’s season of Love Island was over, Michael penned a sweet tribute to her on social media to say, “What a special girl. So proud of you, @gemowen_1. Now get home as we’ve all missed you”.