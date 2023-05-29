Gemma Collins reveals if she wants to have children in the future

Gemma Collins has opened up about her plans for the future.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex has stripped back her private life in an interview with OK!, during which she addressed if she wants to have children in the near future.

“I don’t know. I honestly can’t tell you,” she confessed, speaking at the recent RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Credit: Gemma Collins Instagram

Gemma then went on to explain how circumstances have changed her outlook on having kids. “Obviously, I’ve got PCOS and all of that. I could have a child at 50. If I’d had kids sooner, I would probably have been crazy, whereas now, I’m Miss Organic, I can just be at Zen with the child,” she teased.

However, the 42-year-old admitted that she hasn’t got any concrete plans to become a mum in the future.

“It’s a lot having a kid. It’s a big commitment but it’s also very rewarding. But my life will take me where it’s going to take me. It’s taken me this far and as sure as hell it’s not over yet,” she exclaimed.

Credit: Gemma Collins Instagram

Gemma, who is engaged to businessman Rami Hawash, also got candid about her conflicting feelings surrounding fame.

“Even coming to Chelsea today, people come up to me and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I just got here and I need a drink.’ I’m not moaning about that but it’s a shock,” the reality star stated.

“I’ve become really well-known now and although I can deal with it, I am human. If people get in my personal space then it gets too much,” she added.

Credit: Gemma Collins Instagram

In some of her concluding thoughts, Gemma took the opportunity to address comments that she receives surrounding her body. “I get so bored of people saying to me, ‘Are you going to have a gastric band?’ No I’m not, darling,” she detailed.

“I am very beautiful as I am. You have to be in love with yourself whatever shape or size you are and why should I conform to what society thinks is beautiful?” she questioned.