Gemma Atkinson pens heartfelt tribute to daughter Mia on big day

Gemma Atkinson is celebrating her daughter Mia!

Today, July 4, Mia turns five years old and to mark the special occasion, Gemma has penned a heartwarming tribute to her on social media.

Gemma shares Mia with her professional dancer fiancé Gorka Marquez, whom she met in 2017 when Gemma became a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

As well as being proud parents to Mia, they share a baby boy named Thiago who was born last summer.

To celebrate her little one’s special day, Gemma took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video to her 2M followers, set to the moving song F**kin’ Perfect by P!nk.

The footage shows clips from different moments throughout Mia’s childhood, including family holidays and fun days out.

In the caption of the emotional post, Gemma wrote, “5 today! Wahay! Feliz cumpleaños Mía! Seeing the little lady you’ve become it’s so obvious to me why you chose Independence Day to make your way into the world”.

“I couldn’t be more proud and grateful to have you as my daughter Mia. Everyday you say or do something which makes me and Papa laugh out loud and look at eachother in awe of you”.

The former Hollyoaks actress went on to say, “You’re so very kind and considerate and you really are the best big sister. Thiago is lucky having you to lean on in this life. Keep asking all those questions, keep reading all those books and keep being uniquely you! We love you! You’ll always be perfect to me”.

Gemma’s birthday message comes shortly after she announced her family’s dog Norman had passed away.

Earlier this week, Atkinson opened up about the devastating loss of her dog, admitting she was ‘beyond sad for Mia’.

She penned, “My beautiful boy Norman has passed away. My heart is broken. 12 years ago I made a promise to him that i would always take care of him and never allow him be in pain or to suffer. Had I put off making the hardest decision of my life any longer I would have broken that promise”.

Gemma later added, “And of course I’m beyond sad for Mia. Normans woken her up by going into her room and pinching her Snuggie almost everyday of her life. She’s never known him or Ollie to not be here. Her first best friend. And so close to her 5th Birthday”.