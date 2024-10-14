Gemma Atkinson excitedly announces big step in career

Gemma Atkinson has shared a big career announcement.

The former Hollyoaks actress and Strictly Come Dancing contestant has revealed exciting news for fans of her podcast.

The Overshare with Gemma Atkinson will be returning for a second series following the success of the first instalment of the podcast.

Gemma took to social media to reveal the news and explain to listeners what they can expect to hear in the second series.

On Instagram, Atkinson took to her Stories to tell her 2M followers, “When I’m in work later today, I will show you guys our studio for the second series of Gemma’s Overshare. That’s coming back”.

“We’re currently signing up loads of experts. The topics are going to be from p*ss yourself laughing to crying to feeling sorry to just feeling chuffed again”.

The radio presenter went on to confirm, “Real people, real stories, real life”, before revealing, “Because the first one was such a success, we’ve now got a studio for the second one”.

The official synopsis for The Overshare with Gemma Atkinson reads, “A podcast about embracing the art of oversharing with real people and real stories”.

The original series was launched in September 2023 and in just one day, became number 1 on Apple Podcasts.

As well as hosting her own podcast, Gemma stars in Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, alongside her fiancé Gorka Marquez and their children, five-year-old Mia and one-year-old Thiago.

The reality show, which also has two seasons, follows Gemma's life during pregnancy and postpartum journey with her family.

We can't wait to tune in to the second series of Gemma's hit podcast when it airs!