Gardaí very concerned for the welfare of missing 21-year-old girl

A 21-year-old woman from Malahide has been reported missing and Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing her whereabouts.

Grainne Burke went missing from her home in Seamount, Malahide, Co. Dublin on Saturday morning, December 4, 2021.

Grainne is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes, although it is unknown was Grainne was wearing when she left home.

The Gardaí and Grainne’s family are very concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.