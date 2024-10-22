Gardaí share new update on Kyran Durnin murder investigation

Gardaí have shared a new statement on their ongoing murder investigation into Kyran Durnin.

Kyran, who would now be eight years old, was initially reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co. Louth, along with his mother, 24-year-old Dayla Durnin, on August 30. At the time, the missing persons alert stated that they had been last seen on or about August 28.

Last Wednesday (October 16), Dayla was found, but Gardaí confirmed that Kyran is still missing, presumed dead. As stated by An Garda Síochána, they have “been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive.”

With a murder investigation now underway, Gardaí have shared a new statement on the case, detailing that they are searching a property in Dundalk.

In an update released earlier today, Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern explained that Gardaí took possession of a private house on Emer Terrace, Dundalk yesterday (October 21).

It has been confirmed that the property was Kyran’s family home for a number of years, up until May of this year. Kyran was also a student at a primary school in Dundalk, up until around the end of the 2021/ 2022 academic year.

Gardaí have noted that “the current tenants of this house are not connected in anyway with Kyran or his disappearance.”

The house is now undergoing technical and forensic examinations, along with the garden and adjoining open ground.

“The purpose of these searches are to discover any evidence which might provide us with information as to Kyran’s current whereabouts or what has happened to Kyran,” Gardaí shared.

In his message to the public, Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern said: “We want to discover where Kyran is. We want to discover what has happened to Kyran. I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran to contact investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information on Kyran’s disappearance can contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.