Gardaí seek public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old

16-year-old Ermir Dragjoshi has been reported missing since the 25th of September.

Ermir, who is originally from Albania, was last seen in Templeogue, Dublin 6 at approximately 10.15pm on Tuesday.

The young teenager is described as being six feet tall and of slim build. He has low-cut, tight black hair, brown eyes, pale complexion, and may have light facial hair growth.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen Ermir or who may know of his whereabouts to contact Terenure Garda station on 01- 666-6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1-800-666-111 or any Garda station.