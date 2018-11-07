Gardaí request public’s help in finding 15-year-old boy

Gardaí at Store Street Garda Station are looking for the public’s help in tracing a 15-year-old boy.

Zi Cheng Zheng has been missing since November 5. He was last seen at 2:00pm on Granby Place, Dublin 1.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket. He is described as being 5"5 and of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

The teenager is known to frequent the Dublin city centre and Bray areas.

If you have any information on Zi Cheng Zheng's whereabouts please contact Store Street Garda Station at 01-666-8000.