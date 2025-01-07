Gardaí launch missing persons appeal to help find teenage boy

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenager from Dublin.

17-year-old Lorcan Meehan has been reported missing from the Smithfield, Dublin 7 area since Monday (January 6).

Lorcan was last seen at around 4.55am on North King Street, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Lorcan is described as being approximately 5'9 in height with a slim build. He also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí have expressed concern for his wellbeing.

If anyone has any information regarding Lorcan's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on (01) 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.