Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for 45-year-old woman

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a woman missing from Dublin.

45-year-old Veronica Matache is currently missing from her home in Tyrellstown, Dublin 15. She was last seen at around 2.00pm on Saturday (April 20).

Veronica is described as being 5 foot 7 inches tall with a broad build. She also has red hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Veronica’s family have both expressed concerns for her welfare.

If anyone has any information which may help Gardaí to locate Veronica, they are being asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.