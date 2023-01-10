Gardaí issue public appeal for 7-year-old girl missing from Dublin

A seven-year-old girl has been reported missing since January 9, 2023 and is believed to be in the company of a male relative.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of seven-year-old Martha Alite who was reported missing on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6pm.

Martha is described as being 4 foot 9 inches in height with a slim build. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

The girl was wearing blue trousers, a blue jumper, blue canvas shoes and a blue and pink jacket at the time she went missing.

An Garda Síochána believes Martha is in the company of an adult male relative. They believe that Martha was collected from her school in Firhouse, Dublin 24 on Monday January 9, 2023 at approximately 2pm by this adult male relative in a taxi.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to taxi drivers or anybody who may have had a male passenger that collected Martha from a school in Firhouse, Dublin 24 on Monday afternoon, to contact them.

An Garda Síochána are not aware of Martha’s whereabouts at this time, but believe Martha and her relative may have travelled to a domestic residence in Blessington, Co. Wicklow.

Once again the Gardaí are appealing to any taxi drivers or people who may have driven Martha and another male passenger to or from Blessington to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí have also issued an appeal to any accommodation provider who accommodated an adult male and Martha on the night of Monday, January 9, 2023 to contact them.

Gardaí are appealing for the male relative to urgently make contact with An Garda Síochána.

Any person with any information on Martha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.