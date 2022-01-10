Gardaí issue public appeal for 25-year-old woman missing from Donegal

A 25-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Ballybofey area of Donegal. The Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Edel McGirr, who has been missing since Sunday, January 9.

Edel is described as being 5’ 1” in height, of medium build, with greenish blue eyes and copper coloured hair.

Edel was last seen in the Ballybofey area and it's believed that she may be travelling in an 07D registration Grey Toyota Corolla.

Gardaí and Edel’s family are very concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with any information on Edel’s whereabouts to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.