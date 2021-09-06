Gardaí issue public appeal after 21-year-old girl reported missing

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Rachel Mullins, who is missing from the Blanchardstown area of Dublin since Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Rachel is described as being 5‘8”, of slim build with blue eyes and shoulder length red hair. When last seen, she was wearing a green hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and brown Ugg boots.



Gardaí and Rachel’s family are concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.