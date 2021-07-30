Gardaí issue public appeal after 17-year-old boy reported missing

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Jamie Walsh, who is missing from the Rathfarnham area of Dublin since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Jamie is described as being 5'4" in height, of slight build, with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing blue shorts, a black rain jacket and white Nike runners.

Jamie's family and the Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Rathfarnham on 01 666 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.