Gardaí confirm identity of man fatally injured in Dundalk incident

Gardaí have confirmed the identity of the deceases man in yesterday's stabbing incident in Dundalk as 24-year-old, Japanese national, Yosuke Sasaki.

The incident occurred shortly before 9am on Wednesday morning. A number of other people were slo injured in the attack.

An 18 year old Egyptian national has been arrested in connection with the attack. He is still being detained at Dundalk Garda station.

Gardai are appealing for any persons that were in the Avenue Road area shortly before 9 am or on the Coes Road, Seatown Place or the Inner Relief Road areas of Dundalk between 8.30a.m and 9.40a.m to come forward.

They can be contacted at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388471 the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.