Gardaí have arrested two teens in relation to Ana Kriegel’s murder

Last week, 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel was found murdered in a derelict farmhouse in the Lucan area.

Now Gardaí confirm that two teenage boys have been arrested in their investigation into the young girl's murder.

According to BreakingNews.ie, each of the juvenile males is being held at a separate Dublin Garda Station.

Gardaí are looking at CCTV footage from the area and DNA evidence in their investigation.

As well, the Gardaí have recently asked that anyone who was near St Catherine’s Park, Lucan, Co. Dublin on Monday, May 14, 2018, from 5 pm get in contact with them.

Anyone with information or who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station 01 6667300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.