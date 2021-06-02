Gardaí concerned for welfare of 70-year-old man missing from Galway

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 70-year-old John Joyce. John was last seen in the Rahoon Road area of Galway at approximately 10pm on Monday, May 31.

John is described as being 6’ 2” in height, of slim build with white combed back hair and glasses. John is known to frequent the Galway City Centre and Salthill areas.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating John, to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.