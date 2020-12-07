Gardaí concerned for welfare of 40-year-old man missing from Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Giles Kiernan who has been missing from his home in Crosshaven, Co. Cork since 8am yesterday morning, Sunday December 6.

Giles is described as being bald, of broad build, 6’ 3” in height and sporting a beard. When last seen Giles was wearing a navy blue t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

The Gardaí are very concerned for Giles' wellbeing. Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Giles is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda station on 021 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.