Gardaí concerned for the welfare of missing 69-year-old woman

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 69-year-old Neasa Hegarty who went missing on Monday afternoon, October 4, 2021.

Neasa was last seen in the Mount Merrion Avenue area of Blackrock, Co.Dublin on Monday, at approximately 3.30pm.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, Neasa was wearing a red and white rain jacket, dark jeans and light blue running shoes.

Neasa is known to frequent the Donnybrook and Irishtown areas of Dublin.

Gardaí and Neasa’s family are concerned for her well being and urge anyone with information on Neasa’s whereabouts to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.