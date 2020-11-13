Gardaí concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old girl

Gardaí in Dundrum are appealing to the public for help in locating 16-year-old Rachel McDonagh from Ballinteer in Dublin, who was last seen on Thursday, November 12 in the Dundrum area.

Rachel is described as being approximately 5ft 5 inches in height with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.

Rachel's family are very concerned for her welfare. Anyone with any information on Rachel's whereabouts are asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.