Gardaí ask public to help reunite stolen dog with her owners

Gardaí are calling on the public to help find the owners of a stolen dog.

They are eager to reunite the Cocker Spaniel with her family after she was found in Mallow, Co. Cork. It is believed the dog's home is in the Leinster Area.

Following a report from Dublin that dogs had been stolen, an operation was put in place in Mallow yesterday. Two cocker spaniel dogs were recovered and seized by Gardai. Both dogs were scanned and one dog was positively identified and returned to owner. The second dog was not microchipped and Gardaí are eager to get her home to her owners.

No arrests have been made but Gardaì are following a definite line of enquiry.

The beautiful pup is currently being looked after by local Gardaí at their home.

Gardaí pleaded, "Please share and hopefully we can get this girl back to her home."

The owner should contact Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450.